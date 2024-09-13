Spotlight on the News: MI impact of Harris-Trump debate; Inside Fostering Futures

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, September 15, Spotlight on the News will look at the impact of the Harris-Trump presidential debate on Michigan voters and political races. We'll ask Dr.David Dulio, Ph.D., the Distinguished Professor of Political Science at Oakland University and Director of the Center for Civic Engagement at Oakland University. Spotlight will also introduce viewers to Rebecca Yager, one of this year's MET Fostering Future Scholars and Diane Brewer, Director of the Michigan Education Trust program.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.