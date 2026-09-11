Spotlight on the News: MI leading USA on high school transformation; MET's Fostering Futures

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, September 13, Spotlight on the News will feature how Michigan is leading the way on the future of high schools. Join us as we look inside a first of its kind analysis examining how states are updating high school policies to better prepare students for a rapidly changing economy. Stephanie Schultz, Deputy Chief of Policy at XQ Institute, will share what Michigan and other states are doing to transform high school education. Also, on our Sunday morning program, Megan Patino, Executive Director of Michigan Education Trust, and Western Michigan University student Issah Idris, will discuss how MET's Fostering Futures program is making an important difference.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.