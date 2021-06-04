Spotlight on the News: MI Municipal League President William Wild; and YMCA's Lititia McCree

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, June 6, Spotlight will interview William R. Wild, President, Michigan Municipal League & Westland Mayor; and Latitia McCree, V.P., Communications/Marketing, Detroit Metro YMCA. Learn how they are navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and American Rescue Plan, and creating jobs and programs that will hopefully improve Michigan's economy and infrastructure.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

