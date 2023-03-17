Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: Senate GOP Leader on right-to-work, gun control & taxes

Spotlight on MI Senate GOP Leader Aric Nesbitt
WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Michigan Senate Republican Leader Aric Nesbitt
Posted at 3:24 PM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 15:24:15-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, March 19, Spotlight on the News will interview Senator Aric Nesbitt, the Republican Leader of the Michigan Senate. We'll talk to him about right-to-work law, gun control, Michigan's business environment, and the future of the Michigan GOP. Sen. Nesbitt, who lives in Porter Township, represents the Michigan's 20th Senate District.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

