Spotlight: MI Justices Brian Zahra & Richard Bernstein; Atty. Kerry Lee Morgan

WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Posted at 7:51 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 19:51:47-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, November 6, Spotlight on the News will continue its interview with three of the five candidates running for seats on the Michigan Supreme Court. Tune in to see why incumbent Justices Richard Bernstein and Brian Zahra, and Attorney Kerry Lee Morgan are asking for your vote.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

