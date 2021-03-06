Spotlight on the News: Michelle Sourie Robinson, Margaret Trimer & 7's Clifford, LewAllen & Lewis.

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, March 7, Spotlight on the News will examine the issue of equity, diversity, and inclusion and why those words are receiving so much attention in America. Our guests will include Michelle Sourie Robinson, President & CEO, Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council (MMSDC); Margaret Trimer, V.P. Strategic Partnerships, Delta Dental of MI, OH, IN; and Channel 7 Action News Anchors Carolyn Clifford, Dave LewAllen, and Glenda Lewis.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com, and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

