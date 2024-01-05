Watch Now
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Actions

Spotlight on the News: Michigan leaders Lopatin & Al-Hadidi discuss the Israel-Hamas war

Spotlight on Israel-Hamas war, Dr. Mahmoud Al-Hadidi, and Rabbi Asher Lopatin
Screenshot 2024-01-05 at 3.31.48 PM.png
WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
(L-to-R) Rabbi Asher Lopatin and Dr. Mahmoud Al-Hadidi
Screenshot 2024-01-05 at 3.31.48 PM.png
Posted at 3:39 PM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 16:03:18-05

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, January 7, Spotlight on the News will have an in-depth conversation about the Israel-Hamas war and America's role in this Middle East conflict. Who's being impacted and what steps must be taken to lead to peace in the future? Join us for this insightful, passionate and respectful discussion. Our guests will be Rabbi Asher Lopatin, Executive Director, JCRC/AJC Detroit and Dr. Mahmoud Al-Hadidi, MD, Chairman, MMCC & Founder, World Peace Association.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

National Championship coverage from Houston!