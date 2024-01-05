Spotlight on the News: Michigan leaders Lopatin & Al-Hadidi discuss the Israel-Hamas war

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, January 7, Spotlight on the News will have an in-depth conversation about the Israel-Hamas war and America's role in this Middle East conflict. Who's being impacted and what steps must be taken to lead to peace in the future? Join us for this insightful, passionate and respectful discussion. Our guests will be Rabbi Asher Lopatin, Executive Director, JCRC/AJC Detroit and Dr. Mahmoud Al-Hadidi, MD, Chairman, MMCC & Founder, World Peace Association.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

