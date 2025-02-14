Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: Michigan public policy and Detroit real estate speculation

Spotlight on CRC's Eric Lupher and Outlier Media's Aaron Mondry
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Eric Lupher. President &amp; CEO, Citizens Research Council of Michigan
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, February 16, Spotlight on the News will interview Eric Lupher, President & CEO of the non-partisan Citizens Research Council of Michigan and Aaron Mondry, a reporter for Outlier Media. What makes good public policy and what impact is real estate speculation having on Detroit's future? Find out Sunday on Spotlight.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

