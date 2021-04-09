Spotlight on the News: Michigan's COVID-19 surge; what do top medical experts think?

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, April 11, Spotlight on the News will examine Michigan's recent surge in COVID-19 cases through the eyes of two of the state's most experienced infectious disease medical experts.

Our guests will be Professor Marcus Zervos, MD, Assistant Dean, Global Affairs, Wayne State Medical School & Division Head, Infectious Diseases, Henry Ford Health System; and Associate Professor Paul E. Kilgore, MPH, MD, FACP, Pharmacy, Family Medicine & Public Health, Wayne St. University & Senior Investigator, Global Health Initiative, Henry Ford Health System. What do they think is behind Michigan being the nation's latest coronavirus hot spot?

