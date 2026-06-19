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Spotlight on the News: Michigan's workforce development & honoring America 250

Spotlight on Detroit Future City, The Skillman Foundation, and American history
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WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
(L-to-R) Ashley Williams Clark (Detroit Future City) &amp; Laila Bell (The Skillman Foundation)
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WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, June 21, Spotlight on the News will look at the future of education and workforce development in Michigan. Our guests will include Ashley Williams Clark, Chief Strategy Officer for Detroit Future City; and Laila Bell, Vice President of Learning & Impact at The Skillman Foundation. Also on the program will be Dr. Carolyn Haliburton Carter, a Detroit historian, genealogist, and researcher. She'll get our audience ready to celebrate America 250 beyond the anniversary itself.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

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