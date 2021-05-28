Spotlight on the News: Motown's Robin Terry, WSU's Marc Kruman & Oakland Cty. Moms' Lisa LaGrou

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, May 30, Spotlight on the News will look at the history of Memorial Day. Why is this holiday so important and how is it being observed in Michigan? From honoring our fallen heroes to celebrating their service through summertime parades, concerts and family-friendly events, it's a weekend getting back to normal traditions. We'll interview Wayne State University Distinguished History Professor Marc Kruman, Motown Museum Chairwoman & CEO Robin Terry and Oakland County Moms Founder Lisa LaGrou.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

