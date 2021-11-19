Spotlight on the News: MSU academic experts tackle the Mitten State's biggest public policy issues

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, November 21, Spotlight on the News will interview three Michigan State University academic experts on perhaps the most important public policy issues currently facing the Mitten State. Our guests will include Dr. Matthew Grossman, Ph.D., Professor of Political Science and Director of the Institute for Public Policy & Social Research; Dr. Katharine Strunk, Ph.D., Professor of Education Policy in the MSU Dept. of Educational Administration; and Dr. Jacqueline Gardner, Ph.D., K-12 Outreach Specialist with the MSU College of Education.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.