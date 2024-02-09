Spotlight on the News: MSU - shooting anniversary & health wellbeing; Motown exhibit

Watch Now
Posted at 5:29 PM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 17:31:06-05

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, February 11, Spotlight on the News will interview Dr. Alexis Travis, Ph.D., MSU Assistant Provost & Executive. Director, University Health and Wellbeing. Find out what her team has been doing to address the aftermath of the tragic MSU shooting one year ago. We'll also interview Claudette Robinson, the First Lady of Motown, about her exhibition and why the history of the place she made music is so important; especially during Black History Month.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

