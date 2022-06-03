Spotlight on the News: Music, arts, and development with Joshua Elling; & MoGo Ride's Adriel Thornton

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, June 5, Spotlight on the News explores two initiatives designed to keep neighborhoods in Michigan's largest municipal region moving forward. Joshua Elling, CEO of Jefferson East, Inc. will join us to discuss music, arts, food, and downtown development. Spotlight will also have a conversation with Executive Director Adriel Thornton about the future of MoGo. What's that? Join us to find out.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.