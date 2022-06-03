Watch
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Actions

Spotlight on the News: Music, arts, and development with Joshua Elling; & MoGo Ride's Adriel Thornton

Screen Shot 2022-06-03 at 1.31.53 PM.png
WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Joshua Elling, CEO, Jefferson East, Inc. (right)
Screen Shot 2022-06-03 at 1.31.53 PM.png
Screen Shot 2022-06-03 at 1.33.03 PM.png
Posted at 1:41 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 13:44:19-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, June 5, Spotlight on the News explores two initiatives designed to keep neighborhoods in Michigan's largest municipal region moving forward. Joshua Elling, CEO of Jefferson East, Inc. will join us to discuss music, arts, food, and downtown development. Spotlight will also have a conversation with Executive Director Adriel Thornton about the future of MoGo. What's that? Join us to find out.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!