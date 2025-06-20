Spotlight on the News: NAACP Detroit Branch prepares for 70th anniversary Freedom Fund Dinner

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, June 22, Spotlight on the News will interview Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony and Kamilia Landrum, leaders of the NAACP Detroit Branch; and Sinai Grace Hospital CEO Giridhar "Gary" Purushotham. Who and what's lined up for the 70th anniversary Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner at Detroit's Huntington Place? Get all the details on this week's Spotlight.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.