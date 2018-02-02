Spotlight on the News: Nancy LeaMond on AARP; Matt Pepper, Paul Huxley & Alicia Smith on MHS

Chuck Stokes
3:50 PM, Feb 2, 2018
46 mins ago

Nancy LeaMond, AARP National Executive Vice President

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(L-R) Alicia Smith, Paul Huxley, Matt Pepper & Chuck Stokes

Val Morris
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WXYZ Detroit -

On Sunday, February 4, Spotlight on the News will focus on the AARP and the Michigan Humane Society (MHS).  What's on the 2018 agenda of these two important organizations?  Our guests will include: Nancy LeaMond, National Executive Vice President, AARP; Matt Pepper, President & CEO, MHS; Paul Huxley, Past Board Chair, MHS; and Alicia Smith, Co-Anchor, Channel 7 Action News This Morning.

 

Spotlight on the News, now in its 51st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program.  It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit and 2:30 p.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing and 6 p.m. on 23.2 WKAR World.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top