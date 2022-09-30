Spotlight on the News: National Hispanic Heritage Month - Detroit style

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, October 2, Spotlight on the News will highlight Hispanic Heritage Month from a Detroit point-of-view. Our guests will be:

Alicia Ramon, SDBA Interim President & CEO

Gabriel Duran, Musician/Artist/Influencer

Rico Razo, Director, Bridging Neighborhoods, City of Detroit

Gloria Rosas Baiocco, Owner, Xochi's Gift Shop

Spotlight on the News airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.


