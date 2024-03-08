Spotlight on the News: New leadership at Butzel; Inside Alkebu-lan's big event

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, March 10, Spotlight on the News will interview Paul M. Mersino, President & CEO, Butzel; Marvis Cofield, CEO, Alkebu-lan Village; Richard Plowden, Board President, Alkebu-lan Village & Owner, Plowden Martial Arts Academy; and Dr. Hubert Massey, Public Artist, Fresco Muralist, and Teacher. Find out how 40-year-old Mersino is leading one of Detroit's oldest corporate businesses. And learn what's on tap for Alkebu-lan's 46th annual awards event.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.