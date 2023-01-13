Spotlight on the News: New Michigan report on the price of higher education

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, January 15, Spotlight on the News will take a deep dive into a brand new report by the non-partisan Citizens Research Council of Michigan. Find out about the price of higher education in Michigan and why going to college in this state is becoming less affordable. Robert Schneider, Senior Associate Researcher - State Affairs, will be my guest.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

