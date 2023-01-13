Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: New Michigan report on the price of higher education

Spotlight on new report about why college is less affordable in Michigan?
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Robert Schneider, Citizens Research Council of Michigan
Posted at 3:20 PM, Jan 13, 2023
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, January 15, Spotlight on the News will take a deep dive into a brand new report by the non-partisan Citizens Research Council of Michigan. Find out about the price of higher education in Michigan and why going to college in this state is becoming less affordable. Robert Schneider, Senior Associate Researcher - State Affairs, will be my guest.

