Spotlight on the News: Oakland County small business loans & Detroit Bookfest

WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Belinda Turner-DuBois (left) and Kimberly Craig
Posted at 2:52 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 14:52:30-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, July 16, Spotlight on the News will focus on Oakland County small businesses and the 6th annual Detroit Bookfest at Eastern Market. Our guests will include Belinda Tuner-DuBois, Lending Manager, CEED Lending; Kimberly Craig, Owner, Day to Day Necessities; Ryan M. Place, Founder, Detroit Festival of Books; and Lonni Thomas, Director of Markets, Detroit Eastern Market.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

