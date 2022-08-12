Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: Otis Williams, Shelly Berger & The Temptations; WDC 2022

Spotlight on The Temptations' Otis Williams & Shelly Berger; Get ready for Woodward Dream Cruise
WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
(L-to-R) Otis Williams, The Temptations; Chuck Stokes, WXYZ-TV7; and Shelly Berger, Manager of the Temptations at the Detroit Opera House
Detroit Musical.jpeg
Screen Shot 2022-08-12 at 5.30.38 PM.png
Posted at 5:39 PM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 17:43:18-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 14, Spotlight on the News will interview The Temptations' Otis Williams and Shelly Berger about their "Ain't Too Proud" Broadway musical hit in Detroit. Find out why it's sweeping the country. And, Spotlight will also take viewers inside the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

