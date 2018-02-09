WXYZ Detroit -

On Sunday, February 11, Spotlight on the News will feature a lively media round table discussion about a wide range of topics in the news including Governor Rick Snyder’s budget, the Dr. Larry Nassar/MSU fallout, Detroit's new advertising campaign and sports personalities Blake Griffin and Matt Patricia. Guests will include: Bankole Thompson and Igrid Jacques of The Detroit News, Justin Rose of Channel 7 Action Sports, journalist/author/speaker Anne Doyle and Mark Lee, host of Small Talk with Mark S. Lee on WXYT 1270AM radio.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 51st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit and 2:30 p.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing and 6 p.m. on 23.2 WKAR World.