Spotlight on the News: Mayor Tim Greimel; MAPSA's Dan Quisenberry & Buzz Thomas

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, January 29, Spotlight on the News will focus on the future of the City of Pontiac and Michigan's public charter school system. Our guests will include Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel whose been on the job one year, and longtime MAPSA President Dan Quisenberry and Board Chair Buzz Thomas.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

