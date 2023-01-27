Watch Now
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Actions

Spotlight on the News: Mayor Tim Greimel; MAPSA's Dan Quisenberry & Buzz Thomas

Spotlight on Pontiac and Michigan charter schools
Screenshot 2023-01-27 at 1.22.43 PM.png
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel
Screenshot 2023-01-27 at 1.22.43 PM.png
Screenshot 2023-01-27 at 1.25.41 PM.png
Posted at 1:39 PM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 13:39:40-05

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, January 29, Spotlight on the News will focus on the future of the City of Pontiac and Michigan's public charter school system. Our guests will include Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel whose been on the job one year, and longtime MAPSA President Dan Quisenberry and Board Chair Buzz Thomas.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!