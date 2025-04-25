Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: Pope Francis & the Catholic Church; Get ready for Black Artists Archive

Spotlight on Pope Francis, Fr. Mario Amore & Catholic Church; Dr. Kelli Morgan & Black Art
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Fr. Mario Amore of the Detroit Archdiocese
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, April 27, Spotlight will interview Fr. Mario Amore, Director of Evangelization & Missionary Discipleship for the Detroit Archdiocese, about the legacy of Pope Francis and what's next for the Catholic Church. We'll also talk to Dr. Kelli Morgan, Founding Executive Director of the new Black Artists Archive.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

 

