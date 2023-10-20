Spotlight on the News: Preventing & treating breast cancer; continuing diversity conversation

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, October 22, Spotlight on the News will interview Angela Viviano, a nurse & counselor with the Women's Wellness Clinic, Karmamos Cancer Institute. We'll also continue our conversation about race, images, and perceptions with community activist Siham Jaafar and University of Michigan Law Professor Barbara McQuade.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.