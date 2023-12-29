Spotlight on the News: Recording contract winner Reggie Page on music & teaching

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, December 31, Spotlight on the News will interview and feature the music of Detroit teacher and Masterpiece Satellite Records contract winner Reggie Page. Join us as we wind down 2023 and usher in the New Year with a native Detroiter and Michigan State Marching Band graduate who is living a dream come true and making a name for himself in the music industry.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

