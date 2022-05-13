Spotlight on the News: Reigniting tourism in USA & Michigan; and Forgotten Harvest expanding

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, May 15, Spotlight on the News will look at the effort to reignite tourism in Michigan and across America. Chris Thompson, President & CEO of Brand USA and Dave Lorenz, Vice President of Travel Michigan, will be our guests. We'll also check in with Kirk Mayes, CEO of Forgotten Harvest about the expansion of his surplus food collection organization.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

