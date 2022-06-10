Spotlight on the News: Remembering Vincent Chin 40 years later; and inside Detroit Right to Counsel

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, June 12, Spotlight on the News will remember Vincent Chin and why important public events are about to take place in his honor 40 years after his murder. Rebeka Islam, Director of the Vincent Chin commemoration, will join us. We'll also talk to Attorney Tonya Myers Phillips about the next step in the Detroit Right to Counsel Ordinance process.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.