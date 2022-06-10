Watch
Spotlight on the News: Remembering Vincent Chin 40 years later; and inside Detroit Right to Counsel

WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Rebeka Islam, Director of the Vincent Chin 40th Remembrance
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, June 12, Spotlight on the News will remember Vincent Chin and why important public events are about to take place in his honor 40 years after his murder. Rebeka Islam, Director of the Vincent Chin commemoration, will join us. We'll also talk to Attorney Tonya Myers Phillips about the next step in the Detroit Right to Counsel Ordinance process.

