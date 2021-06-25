Watch
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Actions

Spotlight on the News: Reopening Michigan for business; and inside Sharon Madison's STEEP program

items.[0].image.alt
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Chuck Stokes (left) & Sharon Madison (right), Detroit businesswoman
Sharon Madison Zoom.png
Posted at 6:19 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 18:19:23-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, June 27, Spotlight on the News will look at the reopening of Michigan after more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions. We'll also have an in-depth conversation with Detroit businesswoman Sharon Madison, a National Science Foundation Grant Recipient, and founder of the STEM Entrepreneurial Excellence Program to bridge the gap of under-represented minority women.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!