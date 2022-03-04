Watch
Spotlight on the News: Rep. Andy Levin on Ukraine & U.S.; President James M.Smith on EMU

WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Chuck Stokes with Congressman Any Levin (right)
Posted at 4:30 PM, Mar 04, 2022
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, March 6, Spotlight on the News will interview U.S. Representative Andy Levin, (D) MI-9th District, about the invasion of Ukraine, the State of the Union, inflation, voting rights, and President Biden's Supreme Court nominee. We'll also check in with Eastern Michigan University President James M. Smith about a wide range of important higher education issues.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

