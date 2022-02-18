Spotlight on the News: Rep. Haley Stevens on America COMPETES Act; Diversifying the spirits industry

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, February 20, Spotlight on the News will interview U.S. Representative Haley Stevens, (D) MI-11th District, about the passgae of the America COMPETES Act and rising inflation rates. We'll also take a deep dive into a national campaign to diversify the multi-million dollar spirits industry. Our guests will included Dia Simms, Co-founder of Pronghorn and Lazar Favors of Black Spirits Legacy.

