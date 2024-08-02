Spotlight on the News: Republican U.S. Senate candidate Justin Amash; MI SOS Jocelyn Benson

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 4th, Spotlight on the News will conclude our interviews with Michigan's major party candidates for the U.S. Senate. Our guest will be former Grand Rapids Republican Congressman Justin Amash. Find out why he wants to go back to Washington, D.C. We'll also check in with Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. She'll tell viewers everything they need to know to become informed voters in Tuesday's August 6th Michigan Primary Election.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.