Spotlight on the News: Roderick Hardamon on BGCSM & meet Michigan's newest national champions

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, April 28, Spotlight on the News will interview Roderick Hardamon, Board Chair of the Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan (BGCSM); Aaron Kall, the Lee H. Hess Director of Debate, University of Michigan; and Bennett Dombcik and Kelly Phil , U. of M. national debate team champions.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.