Watch Now
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Actions

Spotlight on the News: Roderick Hardamon on BGCSM & meet Michigan's newest national champions

Spotlight on Detroit youth & U. of M.'s national debate championship team
Screenshot 2024-04-26 at 1.01.44 PM.png
WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Roderick Hardamon<br/>
Screenshot 2024-04-26 at 1.01.44 PM.png
Screenshot 2024-04-26 at 1.05.08 PM.png
Posted at 1:29 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 13:29:30-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, April 28, Spotlight on the News will interview Roderick Hardamon, Board Chair of the Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan (BGCSM); Aaron Kall, the Lee H. Hess Director of Debate, University of Michigan; and Bennett Dombcik and Kelly Phil , U. of M. national debate team champions.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make Your Voice Heard