Spotlight on the News: Sandy Baruah & Arn Tellem look inside the 2022 Mackinac Policy Conference

WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Sandy Baruah of the Detroit Regional Chamber
Posted at 11:28 AM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 11:28:02-05

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, December 26, Spotlight on the News will interview Sandy Baruah, President & CEO of the Detroit Regional Chamber and Arn Tellem, Vice Chairman of the Detroit Pistons Sports & Entertainment, and Chair of the 2022 Mackinac Policy Conference.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

