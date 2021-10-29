Watch
Spotlight on the News: Sen. Mallory McMorrow's push for EV industry; Ed Sarpolus on MI redistricting

Posted at 3:01 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 15:01:29-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Halloween Sunday, October 31st, Spotlight on the News will look at the drive for a bigger and better electric vehicle industry and reaction to the political redistricting process in Michigan. My guests will be State Senator Mallory McMorrow, (D), MI-13th District and Co-Chair of the Michigan Legislative Automotive Caucus; and Ed Sarpolus, Executive Director of the Target Insyght research and polling firm in Lansing. What information are they sharing with Michiganders?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

