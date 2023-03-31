Spotlight on the News: Senator Darrin Camilleri, Drs. Joneigh Khaldun & Hayley Thompson

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, April 2, Spotlight on the News will interview State Senator Darrin Camilleri on repealing Michigan's right-to-work law. We'll also talk to Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, CVS Chief Heath Equity Officer and Professor Hayley Thompson, Ph.D., at Wayne State University Medical School, about improving the overall well-being of Detroiters.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

