Spotlight on the News: Senator Debbie Stabenow, Ford Field vaccines & new home for Tuskegee Airmen

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, March 21, Spotlight on the News will interview Michigan U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow. She'll discuss federal legislation designed to rebuild America's economy. We'll also talk to Kerry Ebersole, the leader of the Protect Michigan Commission, about the massive Ford Field operation to vaccinate Michiganders against the COVID-19 virus. And get ready for a new museum home for the famed Tuskegee Airmen. Spotlight guests will include Pamela Alexander, Director of Community Development, Ford Motor Company Fund; Brain Smith, President, Tuskegee Airmen National Museum and Lt. Col. Harry Stewart Jr, a retired 96-year-old documented original Tuskegee Airmen.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

