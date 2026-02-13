Spotlight on the News: Should Michigan hold a constitutional convention? BHM and The Wright Museum

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, February 15, Spotlight on the News will interview Eric Lupher, President of the Citizens Research Council of Michigan. Should Michigan hold a constitutional convention? We'll explore that important question. Also, meet Lance Wheeler, the Vice President of Learning & Engagement for the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. How is one of America's best known cultural institutions celebrating Black History Month and beyond? We'll show and tell you!

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

