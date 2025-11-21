Spotlight on the News: Special edition interview with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, November 23, Spotlight on the News will broadcast a special edition interview with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. Join us for an in-depth conversation as the city's second longest-serving chief executive officer looks back at his three terms in office and his political legacy. What's his message for the future of Michigan's largest and best known municipality?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

