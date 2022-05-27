Watch
Spotlight on the News Special: Inside the U.S. Armed Forces and Military Appreciation Month

WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Staff Sgt. Samuel Hamilton (top rt.) and Gunnery Sgt. Sean Jones (bottom) - USMC
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, May 29, Spotlight on the News will honor Military Appreciation Month and the Memorial Day Holiday weekend with a special broadcast. Our guests will include:

Gunnery Sgt. Sean Jones, USMC Recruiter; Staff Sgt. Samuel Hamilton, USMC Recruiter; Sidney Love Jr. USAF, Director of Veteran Services, VFW Detroit Region; Kwan Tillman, USMC, National Area Supervisor, DAV; Sgt. David Springob, U.S. Army Recruiter; Sgt. Ryan Hall, U.S. Army Recruiter; and Carl Schulte, Musician First Class, U.S. Navy Band Great Lakes.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

