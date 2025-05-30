Spotlight on the News: State executive Hilary Doe on growing Michigan's population

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, June 1, Spotlight on the News will interview Hilary Doe, the Chief Growth Officer for the State of Michigan. What's her plan for increasing population in the Great Lakes States? Is it working? If so, what's Michigan's fastest growing area?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.



