Watch Now
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Actions

Spotlight on the News: State executive Hilary Doe on growing Michigan's population

Spotlight on the campaign & strategy to grow Michigan
Screenshot 2025-05-30 at 2.35.35 PM.png
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Hilary Doe, Chief Growth Officer, State of Michigan
Screenshot 2025-05-30 at 2.35.35 PM.png
Posted

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, June 1, Spotlight on the News will interview Hilary Doe, the Chief Growth Officer for the State of Michigan. What's her plan for increasing population in the Great Lakes States? Is it working? If so, what's Michigan's fastest growing area?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

 

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 7 News Detroit This Morning!