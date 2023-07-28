Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: Summer reading campaign & dementia awareness

Spotlight on Brilliant Detroit & health expo at WCCCD
WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Cindy Eggleton of Brilliant Detroit
Posted at 6:09 PM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 18:40:16-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, July 30, Spotlight on the News will focus on Brilliant Detroit's popular summer reading campaign and a dementia health awareness expo at WCCCD. Our guests will include Cindy Eggleton, Co-Founder and CEO, Brilliant Detroit: Edna Rose, Ph.D, R.N., Michigan Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center; and Paula Duren, Ph.D., Universal Dementia Caregivers.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

