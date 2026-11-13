Spotlight on the News: The campaign to save Michigan's Sibley Prairie

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, November 15, Spotlight on the News will look inside the campaign to save Michigan's Sibley Prairie in Brownstown Township. Less than a half-hour from downtown Detroit sits a rare ecological piece of land. It’s described as the largest remaining lake plain prairie in Michigan and its future is at risk! Why should you care? What will losing it mean to our community, our state, our environment, and future generations to come? We’ll ask Dr. Connie Boris, Executive Director of the Wayne County Conservation District; Leo Stevenson, Sibley Prairie Contributor, and Andrew Berg, the “Save It, Don’t Pave It” Storyteller and Principal of Norse Prairie Philanthropy.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.