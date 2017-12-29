Spotlight on the News: The Carr Center's cultural arts impact on S.E. Michigan

WXYZ Detroit - On New Year's Eve, Sunday, December 31, Spotlight on the News will broadcast a very festive end of the year program. Breaking with our traditional political and business talk show format, we will lighten up the show to talk about the impact of Detroit's popular Carr Center on the cultural arts of Southeast Michigan. Our guests will include Oliver Ragsdale, President of the Carr Center; John Douglas, Carr Center Jazz Education Coordinator and the intergenerational Carr Center Jazz Ensemble.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 52nd season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit and 2:30 p.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing and 6 p.m. on 23.2 WKAR World.