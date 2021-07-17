Spotlight on the News: The case against Proposal P; and the future of mental health in Michigan

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, July 18, Spotlight on the News will look at the case against controversial Proposal P, the latest proposed revision of the Detroit Charter appearing on the August 3rd Primary Election ballot. Guests will include Sheila Cockrel, a former 4-term member of the Detroit City Council and Rev. Horace Sheffield III, Pastor of Detroit's New Destiny Christian Fellowship.

We'll also talk to Michigan health policy expert Marianne Udow-Phillips about the future of behavioral health in the Great Lakes State. Udow-Phillips is the Founding Executive Director of the Center for Health & Research Transformation at the University of Michigan and fomer Director of the Michigan Department of Health.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.