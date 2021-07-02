Watch
Spotlight on the News: The DDP's summer attractions in Detroit; and the case for Proposal P.

WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Spotlight host Chuck Stokes & Downtown Detroit Partnership CEO Eric Larson (right)
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, July 4th, Spotlight on the News will interview Eric Larson, CEO of the Downtown Detroit Partnership. Find out how the organization he leads is attracting business and fun back to downtown Detroit this summer. We'll also look at the case for Proposal P, revisions to the Detroit Charter. Commission Co-Chair Nicole Small and General Counsel Lamont Satchel will share their side of the controversy.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

