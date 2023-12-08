Spotlight on the News: The Downtown Detroit Partnership in 2023; and meet WJR's new morning team

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, December 10, Spotlight on the News finds out what kind of year 2023 was for the Downtown Detroit Partnership and we'll take you inside the week's big news stories. Our guests will include Eric B. Larson, CEO, Downtown Detroit Partnership and WJR radio's new morning team co-hosts - Guy Gordon, Lloyd Jackson, and Jamie Edmonds. Join us for their facts and opinions.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.



