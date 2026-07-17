Spotlight on the News: The educational impact of "DiscoverWorks" & "Bring It Home for Kids"

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, July 19, Spotlight on the News looks at the educational impact of United Way for Southeastern Michigan's DiscoverWorks program, as well as Gardner White and Children's Foundation of Michigan's Bring It Home for Kids statewide initiative for early learners. Why do the driving forces behind these long-term projects believe they will strengthen our local communities, state, and eventually other regions of our nation? We'll ask United Way President & CEO, Dr. Darienne Hudson; Gardner White CEO Rachel Stewart and Children's Foundation Vice President of Impact, Dr. Kelly Brittain.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.