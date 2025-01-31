Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: The future of Joe Louis Greenway & SW Detroit's La Joya Gardens

Spotlight on Joe Louis Greenway's Leona Medley; Southwest Detroit's Laura Chavez-Wazeerud-Din and Lily Gonzalez
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, February 2, Spotlight on the News will look at the future of Detroit's 30-mile Joe Louis Greenway Partnership and Southwest Detroit's newest development project, La Joya Gardens. What impact will they have on business, recreation, housing, health, and the quality of life in this region? Our guests will be Leona Medley, Executive Director, Joe Louis Greenway Partnership; Laura Chazez-Wazeerud-Din, President & CEO, Southwest Detroit Business Association; and Lily Gonzalez, Development Director, Cinnaire Solutions.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

