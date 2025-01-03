Spotlight on the News: The iconic "winter" Detroit Auto Show is back with a new twist

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, January 5, Spotlight on the News will preview the return to the winter Detroit Auto Show with Co-Executive Director Sam Klemet. Learn what's on tap from January 10 - 20 for the new-style Auto Show that is ready to embrace the exciting high-tech future of the competitive global auto industry.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.